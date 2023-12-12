Transformer Monitoring Market Worth $3.7 Billion by 2028

pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2023 -- The global Transformer Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028 from USD 2.4 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Transformer monitoring is critical for guaranteeing power transformer reliability and performance. It enables real-time monitoring of critical factors like temperature, oil condition, and electrical parameters. Early diagnosis of possible problems allows for initiative-taking maintenance, reduces downtime, extends transformer lifespan, and optimizes operational efficiency, all of which contribute to a more reliable power distribution system.



Hardware Solutions, by component, is expected to grow by the largest segment during the forecast period.



Based on component, the Transformer Monitoring Market has been split into Hardware Solutions and Software Solutions. Due to their foundational role in data capture and sensor deployment, hardware solutions are the fastest expanding segment in the Transformer Monitoring Market. As the demand for real-time monitoring and diagnostics grows, hardware components like sensors, communication devices, and control units become increasingly important in recording and transmitting critical data. The emphasis on strong, dependable hardware solutions is consistent with the industry's emphasis on proactive maintenance, asset optimization, and overall transformer asset resilience.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=197443553



The oil-immersed segment, by type segment, is expected to grow at the largest segment during the forecast period.



This report segments the Transformer Monitoring Market based on type into oil-immersed and cast-resin. The oil immersed segment is expected to be the largest growing segment during the forecast period. These transformers are frequently utilized for high-power applications, making them essential components of power systems. Such transformer monitoring is critical for guaranteeing operating efficiency and averting malfunctions. Furthermore, the oil used in these transformers acts as a diagnostic medium, making real-time monitoring critical for detecting possible issues and optimizing performance, driving demand for monitoring systems even higher.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Transformer Monitoring Market



Due to growing industrialization, urbanization, and rising energy demand in countries such as China and India, Asia Pacific dominates the transformers monitoring market. Increased investments in power infrastructure, grid expansion projects, and an emphasis on energy efficiency all contribute to the region's large market share. Furthermore, rigorous regulations and a growing awareness of the need for reliable power distribution fuel the Asia Pacific region's use of transformer monitoring solutions.



Key Players



Some of the major players in the Transformer Monitoring Market are GE (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens Energy AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and Eaton (Ireland). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contracts and agreements.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/transformer-monitoring-system.asp