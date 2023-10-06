Transformer Monitoring Solutions Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Transformer Monitoring Solutions Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



ABB Group (Switzerland), Advanced Power Technologies LLC (United States), Camlin Power Ltd. (United States), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), EMCO ELECTRONICS LLP (India), GE Power (United States), EDMI Ltd. (Singapore), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), HZ Electric Inc. (Hampden), KJ Dynatech, Inc. (China),



A transformer monitoring system is defined as the group of components built together so that sense as well as monitor various parameters of a pole-mounted transformer. It is used to monitor and diagnose the health of transformers. It has the capability of monitoring the transformer's voltage, temperature, current and possibly the phase angle. Huge investments into digitization and smart grids, an increasing need for efficient power supply, growing energy demand from developing nations and growing incidences of power outages in both developed as well as developing countries and huge investments in smart grid worldwide are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2018 to 2026



On February 2019, the ABB (Switzerland) Company has developed its ABB Ability Power Transformer (AAPT) as a new standard for power transformers.it is an integrated solution with electronic temperature monitoring as well as on-board intelligence on load and ageing conditions. This will, in turn, propel the growth of transformer monitoring system market in the future.



by Type (Hardware Solutions, IT Solutions), Application (Distribution Transformers, Power Transformers, Generator Transformer, Specialty Transformer), End-Use Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Installation Type (Newly Installed Units, Retrofit Units), Service (Oil/Gas Monitoring, Bushing Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Partial Discharge Monitoring)



Market Trends:

Technology Advancement of the Transformer Monitoring System

Increasing Number of Power Grid Networks



Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China and others.



Market Drivers:

Growing Renewable Investments

Digitalization of the Power Utilities and Smart Grid Initiatives

Increased Demand of Energy Generation from both Renewable and Non-Renewable Sources of Energy



Challenges:

Acceptance Level among End Users such as Residential, Industrial and others



