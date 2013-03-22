Transformer Oil Market Worth $2.46 Billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 9.17%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- The report "Transformer Oil Market: By Types (Mineral Oil - Naphthenic and Paraffinic, Silicone and Bio-based), Applications (Small and Large Transformers, Utility) and Geography - Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2017", defines and segments the transformer oil market with analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue. Global transformer oil market is expected to grow from $1.59 billion in 2012 to $2.46 billion by 2017, with a CAGR of 9.17%. In this, mineral oil-based transformer oil is expected to occupy the major share, when compared to silicone and bio-based transformer oils for the next five years.



Browse

- 103 market data tables

- 41 figures/charts

- 274 pages and in-depth TOC on “Transformer Oil Market”



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/transformer-oil-market-967.html



Asia-Pacific: The largest market for transformer oils



Asia-Pacific has been the largest transformer oil consumer since 2011 followed by North America, Europe, and ROW. The major transformer oil consuming countries in Asia-Pacific are China, India, and Japan. The consumption is high in these countries mainly due to the increasing economic development, rising population owing to growing electricity demand. The trend is estimated to remain the same during the forecasted period. The consumption is high in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly due to the increasing economic development, population, and electricity demand.



Mineral oil based transformer oil: Extensively consumed across the globe



Considering transformer oil consumption by types (Mineral oil-naphthenic & paraffinic, silicone, and bio-based), mineral oil constituted the largest consumption share as of year 2012 and is expected to be largest segment by 2017. Naphthenic oil constituted the largest share of mineral oil consumption in 2012.



Small transformers: Major application segment for transformer oils



Transformers having capacity rating below 5 MVA are considered as small. Majority of small transformers are distribution transformers, which form an important part of a power generation and distribution system. Thus, it is necessary that these transformers have the specified oil content to insulate and dissipate heat into the atmosphere. With an increasing population, rising power requirements, growing transition towards renewables, the power distribution network is increasing. This is driving the use of distribution transformers that, in turn, is propelling the demand for transformer oils. In 2012, small transformers witnessed the largest transformer oil consumption, followed by large ones, and utility.



The report covers global transformer oil market in terms of consumption (thousand liters) and revenue ($million) across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). It explains qualitative and quantitative aspects of transformer oil types such as mineral oil–naphthenic & paraffinic, silicone, and bio-based transformer oils. The report briefly explains the transformer oil market by geography and types. It also explains trends in its consumption from year 2010 to 2017.



The report also shows an overview of the technical as well as other important aspects of transformer oil market. It includes an analysis of the value chain, Porters’ five forces analysis, the competitive landscape, and company profiles. In addition to this, 19 key players in the market have also been profiled.



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=967



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com