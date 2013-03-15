Recently published research from Kable Market Intelligence, "Transforming courts, prisons and probation - the criminal justice ICT market to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- This report is structured by considering an overview of the entire sector, moving into more detail around the courts and tribunals systems, then the prisons and probation services. This follows the way in which the sector broadly organizes itself. In each case we start with the justice system of England and Wales, moving then to the separate justice systems of the devolved governments of Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Introduction and Landscape
This report provides detailed data and analysis on the UK Criminal Justice ICT market in 2011-12. It provides both tactical and strategic users insights into the usage of ICT across the courts and tribunals systems, prisons and probation services. Bringing together Kable's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. Allowing companies to identify the market dynamics that account for ICT market and which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
Criminal justice: including courts and tribunal systems, offender management systems including prisons and probation trusts, and the devolved governments of Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Key Market Issues
- Gain insight into the UK Criminal Justice ICT market.
- Gain knowledge on the developments and upcoming procurement opportunities over a five year period to 2016-17.
- Provides forecasts for ICT spending across hardware, software, services, communications and staff, which includes spending on ICT outsourcing.
Key Highlights
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CandW, Serco, Sodexo, Com:pact, A4E, Mitie, Accenture, Steria, Savvis, Logica, CGI, Global Crossing, Level 3, HP, EDS, Atos, Liberata, Fujitsu, CACI, o2, Gartner, HPES, IBM, McKesson, Procserve, Midland Software
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Government research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Reform within austerity: UK public sector ICT overview and forecast to 2016-17
- Independent thinking - The Public sector ICT market in Scotland
- Shrinking Whitehall - CG govt ICT forecast to 2016-2017
- ICT and business process outsourcing in the UK public sector, 2010-2015
- A local outlook - Local govt ICT forecast to 2016-2017