Transforming Moms Into Money Makers

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2022 -- In this show, host Magnus Carter is joined by Elayna Fernández, a bestselling author, international speaker, and self-made mom entrepreneur. She's best known for her award-winning blog thePositiveMOM.com, which has inspired millions of moms in over 160 countries to transform their grief into growth. Magnus is going to ask some hard questions about the life of an entrepreneur that is a single parent. Some other topics may include what it takes this day and age to take the plunge into owning a business. These are just a few of the items to be talked about on this show.



About Elayna Fernández

Known worldwide as the Positive MOM, Elayna Fernández is a bestselling author, internationally acclaimed storyteller, 2x TEDx Speaker, and award-winning mom entrepreneur.



As founder of The Positive MOM Community, Elayna helps moms turn their painful stories into bestselling books, profitable courses, and well-crafted impactful talks, so they can earn passive income as inspiring messengers and digital entrepreneurs. Elayna holds a Home and Family Studies certificate from Brigham Young University-Idaho, as well as numerous certifications in the areas of neuroscience, personal development, and positive psychology.



Her award-winning Emotional Wholeness programs inspire millions of moms around the world to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole.



Elayna has been named one of the Top Latina Influencers in the USA and one of the SUCCESS Magazine Top 125 Impactful Leaders worldwide.



Elayna has been sponsored by over 400 brands and has been and has been featured on FOX, CNN, ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, The Huffington Post, Thrive Global, Telemundo, CNN, LATINA, SUCCESS Magazine, Univision, Good Morning America, Despierta America, Entrepreneur On Fire, and other national and international media.



Her philosophy is "BE Positive on Your Own Terms!"



About Magnus Carter

Magnus started in the work force from a young age of 12 years old. He was always taught that a man that works hard can achieve anything in life. So, by the age of 21 Magnus was working at a diner in New York City he started to notice all of the people that came in and out of the diner were wearing nice clothes, jewelry, they had fancy cars and a family. As time progressed, he was curious and asked a gentleman how he could afford all these things? The information contained in that conversation sparked a fire into Magnus's soul and forever changed his outlook on life. He learned that making money wasn't the only thing he needed to do. But, using the money he already made had to make money as well. After learning that his passion for making a brighter future was way beyond anything he had ever dreamed. During his journey he has made many mistakes and learned many new skills.



About Making More Money for You!

Tuesday at 1PM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Business Channel

Do you think investing is only for the wealthy? Or you just don't have enough to start investing? I am here to tell you that is not the case. Making More Money for You show is a show focused on preparing you to start on the right path for a better tomorrow. To get you started on the right path you need to find out where you are now. Then from there we can start. And that comes with knowledge. The knowledge is going to untangle myths, remove misconceptions and take the jargon out of the equation. The bottom line is that everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to the knowledge to make their own choices when it comes to where their money goes. Tune in to find out how this show is going to change your life. Live captures your attention as it considers life issues that will intrigue and inform you each Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific Time, 4PM Eastern Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. Tune in at 1pm PT/4PM EST Live on: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4065



