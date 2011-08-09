Transfusion Diagnostic Testing Market: US, Europe, Japan--Emerging Opportunities And Business Expansion Strategies for Suppliers: Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2011 -- Reportstack provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Transfusion Diagnostic Testing Market: US, Europe, Japan--Emerging Opportunities And Business Expansion Strategies for Suppliers report to their offering.



Rationale



During the next ten years, the transfusion diagnostics market will undergo significant transformation, which will result from the convergence of several trends, including more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, IT, system engineering and automation; and intensifying competition. Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and differentiation are more critical than underlying technology.



The changes in the marketplace will create exciting opportunities for new instruments and reagent systems, as well as auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators, and innovative IT applications.



Geographic Coverage



- France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK and USA



This comprehensive seven-country report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the global transfusion diagnostics market during the next ten years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies.



The transfusion diagnostics market report explores future marketing and technological trends in the US, Europe and Japan; provides estimates of the test volume, instrument placements and sales; compares features of major automated and semi-automated analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next ten years.



Sales and Market Share Analysis



Sales and market share estimates for leading suppliers of transfusion diagnostic testing reagents and instruments, by country and individual product.



Instrument Placements



Annual placements and installed base of major automated and semi-automated analyzers, by supplier and model.



Competitive Assessments



Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, and new products in R&D.



Market Segmentation Analysis



- Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth, and key suppliers, by country.



- Test volume and sales forecasts for over 40 transfusion diagnostic tests, including NAT,by country and market segment:



- Blood Centers

- Plasma Fractionation Facilities

- Hospitals

- Commercial/Private Laboratories

- Military Blood Banks



Current and Emerging Products



- Analysis of current and emerging transfusion diagnostic tests.



- Review of automated and semi-automated analyzers, including their operating characteristics, features, and selling prices.



Technology Review



- Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential applications for the transfusion diagnostics market.



- Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products, by test.



Worldwide Market Overview



- Estimates of facilities performing transfusion diagnostic tests, by country.



- Test volume and sales projections by country.



Strategic Recommendations



- New product development opportunities with significant market appeal.



- Alternative market penetration strategies.



- Potential market entry barriers and risks.



Methodology



The report is based on combination of primary and secondary information sources, including interviews with blood bankers, laboratory directors, and executives of leading diagnostics companies in the U.S., five major European countries, and Japan.



In addition to primary sources of information, a comprehensive review of the most recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product and financial literature, as well as Venture Planning Group's proprietary data files was conducted.



This report contains 800 pages and 240 tables.



View the table of contents of this report at: http://www.reportstack.com/product/23170/transfusion-diagnostic-testing-market-us-europe-japan-emerging-opportunities-and-business-expansion-strategies-for-suppliers.html



Visit Reportstack's official blog at: http://reportstack.wordpress.com