Transgender Television Pilot "Myrna" Is Not Just About a Boy Who Is a Girl

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- The creative team at Less is More Productions and Scorpio Rising Films has teamed with Brad Wyman’s newly launched online financing platform, FanBacked.com to produce their upcoming original dramedy pilot, “Myrna.” Running from June 4, 2014 through July 3, 2014, their FanBacked financing drive intends to raise $25,000. This money will be used to create a half hour television pilot for distribution in the growing cable and premium serial market.



This groundbreaking television series will be the first television show centered around a transgender woman, played by award-winning transgender actress, Marlo Bernier, but it's not just about a "boy who is a girl," it's about the human connection and about how we all strive to live life as who we really are. Inspired by the real life experiences of the show's star and writer, Marlo Bernier, formally Mark Bernier (Angels in America, Cecil B DeMented), this half hour dramedy speaks with a voice yet to be heard on television. Bernier affirms, “with ‘Myrna’ we are seeking to elevate the public's understanding on the oft times misconstrued topic of transsexualism - it's time we stop depicting the sole image of transgender people in popular media as being relegated to the peripheries of society such as drug addicts and prostitutes.” Myrna shows life day to day for a transgender woman in a way few other works have dared to do.



After a successful career in front of the camera and on the stage, Myrna sacrificed everything when she finally confronted her true gender identity and transitioned from male-to-female. The project follows Myrna (Marlo Bernier) as she struggles to find work as an actress and deals with her friends' reactions as they come to terms with her life-altering decision. Director, Ted Campbell asserts, “’Myrna’ will be as provocative as it is touching. It is a story about a human being with all the same ups and downs in life, all the same faults and strengths within each of us. She just happens to be transsexual.”



"’Myrna’ teaches us all,” observes Executive Producer Jennifer Fontaine, “that we have the ability, every second we are alive, to make a profound and meaningful change in the way we live our lives." Myrna marks the fourth collaboration for Marlo Bernier, Jennifer Fontaine and Ted Campbell whose previous projects, Stealth (2009), Snuff (2012), and Finding John Smith (2012) have garnered critical acclaim for their unique and relate-able narratives on complex and controversial subjects.



Information on Myrna, the production team, and updates throughout the fundraising campaign will also be available on Facebook and on Twitter @myrnatvshow as well as their FanBacked.com Campaign page.



About Scorpio Rising Films

Founded in 2001, by husband and wife team Jennifer Fontaine and Kerem Hanci, Scorpio Rising Films remains committed to supportive collaboration with devoted and impassioned artists, encouraging original and inspired material.



Contact:

Susan Smith

Scorpio Rising Films is located in Los Angeles, CA

Phone: (323) 807-5985

Email: susan@scorpiorisingfilms.com

Website: http://www.ScorpioRisingFilms.com