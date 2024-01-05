NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Transient Ischemic Attack Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Transient Ischemic Attack market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott Laboratories (United States), Boston Scientific Corporation (United States), Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Merck & Co. Inc. (United States), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), LivaNova PLC (United Kingdom), Bayer AG (Germany), Cigna (United States), Novartis AG (United States), Pfizer Inc. (United States).



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) is also known as transient ischemic stroke is also known as a mini-stroke. It is the same as a stroke, except that the symptoms last for a short amount of time due this it is often ignored. This is because of the blockage that temporary stops the blood getting to brain. The increasing population with unhealthier habits is leading rise in the number of heart stroke diseases globally. According to a guidelines, a patients experiencing Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) should undergo head imaging within 24 hours of symptom onset, preferably with magnetic resonance imaging, including diffusion sequences. As per the sources, by end of 2030 the United States will account over 17.9 million deaths due to cardiovascular disorder and over 23.6 million deaths. The growing healthcare expenditure will drive the market growth in forecast period.

According to AMA, the market for Transient Ischemic Attack is expected to register a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period to 2026. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Prevalence Of Transient Ischemic Attack In Young People Favorable Reimbursement Policies and Guide Wire Assisted Surgery In Elderly Population.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories), Age Group (0-18 years, 19-40 years, 41-60 years, 60+ years), Diagnosis Type (Imaging Techniques, Computed Tomography (Ct) Scan, Carotid Duplex Scanning, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Echocardiography, Arteriography), Treatment (Medication {Anti-Platelet Drugs, Anticoagulants, Thrombolytic Agents}, Surgery, Angioplasty)



Market Trends:

New Advancements In Catheterization Devices and Telemedicine



Opportunities:

Rising Consumer Expenditure on Health

Government Initiatives and Investment in Research & Development Activities



Market Drivers:

Rising Prevalence Of Transient Ischemic Attack In Young People Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Guide Wire Assisted Surgery In Elderly Population



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



