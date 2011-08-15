Transit TV to Air One Economy’s Groundbreaking Web Series, Los Americans on Los Angeles Metro Bus Routes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2011 -- All Star Cast of Los Americans: Esai Morales, Lupe Ontiveros and Tony Plana, Representatives of One Economy and Transit TV



One Economy and Transit TV will preview adapted episodes of the ground breaking web-series, Los Americans (www.LosAmericans.com), which will begin airing on the Los Angeles METRO bus system. Following the onboard screening, there will be a Q&A with the cast of Los Americans, and representatives of One Economy and Transit TV. Los Americans is the first series of this kind to be featured on Transit TV. Transit TV delivers more than one million views per day.



Los Americans is an eight-part dramatic web series featuring a multi-generational, middle-income Mexican-American family living in Los Angeles that airs on One Economy’s Public Internet Channel (www.pic.tv). The Valenzuela family deals with many issues facing American families today, including unemployment, cultural identity and alcoholism. The series features Latino-Americans in a realistic and complex manner seldom seen on television and film. Following each episode, viewers are connected to online tools, information and resources to help them find solutions for the issues featured in the episodes.



WHERE: The bus will board and return to the headquarters of Transit TV



Transit TV

8976 Laurel Canyon Blvd.

Sun Valley, CA 91352



WHEN: Monday August 15th 2011, 10 A.M. until Noon PT



Los Americans is an original production of One Economy Corporation and V-Studio. One Economy is a global non-profit that works to make sure all people, regardless of income and location, can maximize the power of technology and information.



Providing online content relevant and useful to underserved communities is part of One Economy’s holistic approach to encouraging broadband adoption and utilizing online tools in making informed life decisions.



V-Studio is the media production arm of One Economy and is managed by award-winning producer/director, Robert Townsend (Hollywood Shuffle, The Five Heartbeats). Los Americans is written and directed by Dennis Leoni, who is best known for having created and produced the award-winning, television series Resurrection Blvd. for Showtime. Los Americans stars Esai Morales (Caprica, Jericho, La Bamba), Lupe Ontiveros (Southland, Family Guy) Raymond Cruz (The Closer, Breaking Bad) and Tony Plana (Ugly Betty, 24).



Los Americans was funded through a grant of the Broadband Technology Opportunity Program, made possible by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, to promote broadband and technology use.



One Economy is a global non-profit that uses innovative approaches to deliver the power of technology and information to low-income people. More than 19 million people have used One Economy’s online tools and resources on its Public Internet Channel (www.pic.tv) and The Beehive (www.beehive.org ) to build better lives. To date, One Economy has launched on the ground programs in 42 U. S. states, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.



Transit TV headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the largest out of home digital network providing information, entertainment and advertising to transit riders across North America. With video screens installed in over 2000 Los Angeles county METRO buses, the Transit TV network is seen by over 1 million riders daily. Transit TV (www.Transit-TV.com) is owned and operated by Tezo Systems Unlimited.