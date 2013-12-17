Transition to Riches Chooses Indiegogo for Crowdfunding

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- In the present times, crowdfunding has become immensely popular over the past few years. This is because of the fact that not only does it benefit large businesses, but it is also perfect for both medium-sized and small businesses. What’s more is that it even allows people to reach their personal goals and that too, in a short period of time without having to struggle too much in the very matter. This kind of funding has various kinds which include reward, donation and equity. All of them are unique in their own way and individuals are recommended to try out the one which they want or prefer more over the others.



Transition to Riches is a small business from Campbell Hall, Ney York, United States and aims to gather a good amount of funding through one of the most prestigious web platforms for crowdfunding campaigns these days. The main aim of the newly established business is to help and assist other firms for the purpose of making them grow, succeed and expand in the long run. The size of the business does not matter at all since the exclusive company provides excellent services regardless of how huge or small a business is initially.



Known as RK&S Smart Solutions, the company was first established in November, 2012, for the purpose of providing specialized assistance to businesses of all kinds. Now the exceptional company has specifically chosen Indiegogo for their crowdfunding campaign in the near future. After already raising thousands of dollars’ worth funding, individuals are still given the amazing opportunity of donating as much as they want within the next 14 days at Indiegogo.com. The amount of the contribution really does not matter and people are advised to give out as much as they find adequate or can afford in the first place. In order to learn more about the contribution process and about the company whose main aim is to increase customer satisfaction by all means, individuals are recommended to visit Indiegogo.com/transition-to-riches at the earliest convenience. There are various ‘perks’ which are offered for every contribution.



Perks of $75 are offered for each contribution of around $1000 or more in the first place. The company has it all in order to assist its customers perfectly for the purpose of taking them to the heights of success in record time; therefore, individuals are advised to contribute as soon as they can for the purpose of not missing out the splendid opportunity of helping such a potential-filled firm.



For more information, please visit: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/transition-to-riches/x/2623911



Media Contact:



Richard B. Soscia, Founder & President

clients.summit@att.net