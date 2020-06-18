"Transitioning from Democracy to American Tyranny" with Jay Taylor on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the show "Transitioning from Democracy to American Tyranny" interview with host Jay Taylor and guests Bob Moriarty, Ivan Bebek, and J. Michael Oliver as they discuss some of the ways America is changing since the tragic death of George Floyd. The episode goes live on June 23rd and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/124184/transitioning-from-democracy-to-american-tyranny.



In this episode, Jay Taylor starts the discussion with the violence that has been taking place since the devastating death of George Floyd. Since then Jay has been doing research when he noticed that numerous murders of black men are happening in Chicago every week and nothing is being done about them. Jay then welcomes his guest, Bob Moriarty, to join in on the discussion. Bob shares with us that there is a possible plan to overthrow our current government and replace it with a dictatorship. He then continues by telling us which investment choices American's can make in order to avoid poverty and enslavement. After Bob, Ivan Bebeck will discuss the updates on Auryn's exploration progress taking place in Peru and Canada. Lastly, Michael will provide our listeners with insights on the next markets of concern.



About Bob Moriarty

Bob first started his career by training as a military pilot in the year 1965. After only a year, he became one of the youngest Naval Aviator's during the Vietnam War. In the year 1970, he left the Marine Corps and decided to work in computers before becoming a ferry pilot. Some of his accomplishments include 14 international aviation awards and flying over 240 ocean crossings all mainly in single engine airplanes.



About Ivan Bebek

Ivan Bebek currently serves as Executive Chairman and Director of Auryn Resources. Before serving this position, he was President, CEO, and cofounder of Cayden Resources Inc. which was later sold to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in November of 2014.



About J. Michael Oliver

J. Michael Oliver first entered the financial services of industry in the year 1975 when he joined E. F. Huttons International Commodity Division, NYC. He was taught by David Johnson, head of Huttons Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX. In the 1980's. J. Michael began developing his own idea of technical analysis. In the year 1992, the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Banks Trust Department provided soft dollar research to Wachovia.



About Jay Taylor

Jay Taylor has been able to more than double his newsletter's model portfolio from 2000 to the present even as the S&P 500 was in the process of losing 50% of its value!



The insights provided to Jay came from a history professor in 1967 who advised Jay that when countries go off a gold or silver standard, hard economic times are sure to follow because nations begin to think they do not need to work hard and save to enjoy a better life. Indeed there is no free lunch and a gold standard reminds people of that every day.



Jay watched his professor's prophetic words come true when in 1971, President Nixon completely detached the dollar from gold. Not surprising to Jay, the price of gold skyrocketed in the late 1970s as inflation wiped out vast amounts of wealth from average Americans. To protect his own wealth Jay began to invest in gold and gold mining shares and in 1981 he began sharing his success and insights in his newsletter. In 1981 Jay began writing a subscription newsletter that has earned his subscribers countless thousands of dollars over the years.



Jay's insights as to the real cause of our problems has enabled him to find investment strategies that work. Diagnose a problem correctly and you have a chance for success. Diagnose a problem incorrectly as the establishment does and you are sure to fail.



About the Live Global Talk Radio Show Turning Hard Times Into Good Times:

Jay Taylor's show will explain the real underlying causes for plunging stock prices, plunging home prices and growing unemployment. By correctly diagnosing the cause of America's economic decline, rather than listening to excuses from Wall Street and Washington, Jay will offer winning investment ideas to protect and increase wealth.



Topics to be discussed will include the cause of the decline of: our monetary system and our economy, the housing markets, the equity markets, and commodities, Why gold and silver are rising in value and how investors can profit from the direction of these markets through specific stocks, ETF's and precious metals will also be discussed. Turning Hard Times into Good Times is broadcast live every Tuesday at 12 Noon Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel.



About VoiceAmerica

