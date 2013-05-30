Translation Company Pearl Linguistics Continues Offering Medical Translation Services Globally

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Today, the world is more connected than ever before. Today’s communications technology makes it easier than ever to talk to people from across the world. But one of the problems with global communication is that people speak different languages. And when a communication breakdown occurs due to language barriers, companies turn to translators for assistance.



Translation company Pearl Linguistics knows exactly how important communication is for the world’s businesses. Every day, Pearl Linguistics translates important documents for major companies all over the world, including internationally-recognized brands like Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, Chelsea Football Club, and others. These translation services are available in over 250 different languages from all over the world.



At PearlLinguistics.com, visitors can learn everything they need to know about the translation services offered by Pearl Linguistics. The website explains how the translation services work and allows visitors to get translation quotes using a simple online form.



Along with offering standard translation services to the world’s businesses, Pearl Linguistics specializes in offering legal translation services, marketing translation services, and medical translation services to companies that need it most.



A spokesperson for PearlLinguistics.com explains how the medical translation services work:



“The medical field encompasses a wide range of companies and businesses, including hospitals, research facilities, pharmaceutical companies, and more. Every day, these businesses connect with people all over the world in an effort to push the industry forward. Pearl Linguistics is proud to break down language barriers in this industry every day by translating everything from clinical trial reports to data sheets.”



At the PearlLinguistics.com website, visitors will find case studies from companies who have had success with the translation services offered by Pearl Linguistics. The website also features a regularly-updated blog, recent press releases from the company, as well as a detailed selection of language translation services available.



The company’s spokesperson explains that the ultimate goal is to make language communication problems a thing of the past:



“The world feels smaller today than ever before. But there are still thousands of languages spoken all over the world. We’re able to quickly and accurately translate anything to and from these languages thanks to our network of native speakers.”



About Pearl Linguistics

Pearl Linguistics is a translation company that offers translation services in industries all over the world. Pearl Linguistics now offers medical and pharmaceutical translation services alongside marketing translation and legal translation services in over 250 different languages. For more information, please visit: http://www.pearllinguistics.com