Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Global Transmission Control Units Market 2020-2027

A transmission control unit (TCU) is an equipment that governs modern electronic automatic transmissions. Generally, TCU uses sensors from the vehicle and data provided by engine control unit (ECU) to analyze how and when to change gears, in order to optimize the vehicle performance, shift quality, and fuel economy. Mostly, TCU is utilized for high-end dual clutch transmission and automated manual transmission units. It is comprised of complex electronic components that control gearshift actuators and clutches. The global transmission control units market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global transmission control units market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising automation in the industry.



Market Dynamics- Driver

Growing urban population coupled with rising automation in the industry and increasing disposable income is expected to drive growth of the global transmission control units market during the forecast period. According to the World Bank, in 2018, the world population was around 7.594 billion, which increased from 6.758 billion in 2008. Growing preference toward increased comfort and safety concerns coupled with luxury and advanced technologies in automotive sector is expected to propel the global transmission control units market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing research and development activities of major market players in transmission control unit is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.



Market Dynamics- Restraint

High cost associated with high-end luxury cars is expected to restrain growth of the global transmission control units market over the forecast period.



Regional Insights

Among regions, North America is expected to register significant market growth in the global transmission control units market during the forecast period. This is owing to rampant growth automated cars market in the region. Moreover, presence of key market players coupled with technological advancements are expected to drive the regional market growth in the near future. Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to increased disposable income and growing demand for transmission control units in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global transmission control units market are Aerospace & Avionics, Robert Bosch, Delphi, Mitsubishi Electric, Tremec, Continental, Aisin Seiki, Swoboda, Infineon Technologies, Chevrolet Performance, ZF Friedrichshafen, Mercedes-Benz, and Swoboda.



Key companies in the market are focused on various growth strategies such as joint venture, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2019, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. and Element AI started a joint development project on explainablility in artificial intelligence.



