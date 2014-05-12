Transmission Repair Charlotte, Offers Multi-Level Repairs

Indian Trail, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Transmission repair can be major if it is not handled by the experts. It can also cause irreparable damage to the car. Engaging a professional from Twin Transmission is therefore, a smart thing to do when a repair is on the anvil.



Car owners often go through the dilemma of calling a professional for the repair because traditional repairs can cost a lot. At the same time, most car owners also don’t have the freedom to make a different choice as this, results in further damage to the system.



Twin Transmission which handles transmission repair in the Charlotte area helps customers arrive at a happy medium of getting professional help on a budget.



Complete transmission rebuild is a service that the company is very proud of. In addition to handling small and medium level repairs concerning the condition of the transmission, the company also offers complete transmission rebuild.



The complete transmission rebuild process is introduced to the customer in a step by step manner where the customer is familiarized with each and every aspect of the transmission repair Charlotte. After full-fledged diagnosis and analysis of the options available, the company commences the repair and concludes it in 1-3 days. Only professionals who are fully aware of what the problem is and what the solution to that problem is can do a rebuild in such a short period of time.



It is not just the level of professionalism and speed of operation that makes Twin Transmission, the king of transmission repair Charlotte NC, it is also the fact that the company provides a 3 year/unlimited miles/nationwide warranty that makes the deal extra special.



About Twin Transmission

Twin Transmission has been in the transmission repair business for over 30 years now. The company specializes in all makes and models of transmission repair which makes the company, market leader in the repair segment.



New customers can use the opportunity to get $200 off of their transmission rebuild repair by accessing coupons on the website. It is truly the one stop shop for Charlotte transmission repair. Emergency repair help is also available. To speak with a Transmission Rebuild specialist directly, call 704-821-3460 or you can also visit the company website by visiting the link, http://www.twincharlotte.com/



Media Contact

Twin Transmission

Beth Jackson

1102 Technology Drive

Indian Trail NC 28079

704-821-3460

beth@twincharlotte.com