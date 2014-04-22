Transmission Repair Company Offers Longest Transmission Rebuild Warranty

Indian Trail, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- A transmission repair can mean serious business. Considering how crucial the functioning of transmission is for a car, it is not a good thing to let a repair linger. While repair is necessary, it is also expensive. If something as big as transmission rebuild happens, it could cost a fortune. It is therefore, a good idea to have the transmission inspected by professionals from Twin Transmission. This Company, transmission repair, Charlotte NC, is with experience that is unparalleled in the market of transmission repair.



What makes the company the most recommended in the Charlotte area is the level of expertise it holds. The company engages in over 1000 transmission rebuild projects every year. This goes to show the repair capacity Twin Transmission has and how it can handle any magnitude of repair.



Repair centers are often particular about the kind of repair they do. For example, not all companies can claim to take in requests pertaining to different makes and models. This Charlotte repair Company can and this is a major selling point as car owners don’t have to spend a lot of time or effort searching for model specific repair centers.



While there are many service benefits associated with this company, there are other obvious financial benefits as well. For those who are on a strict budget and cannot afford to cross the budget can depend on Twin Transmission for their repair needs. To help car owners invest in the safety of their cars and also save on the side, the company has introduced a $200 coupon on it transmission rebuild service.



In addition to this, it also provides customers with the longest transmission rebuild warranty which eventually pays for itself.



About Twin Transmission

Twin Transmission, a transmission repair, Charlotte NC is a full service automotive repair shop, serving Charlotte NC and all surrounding areas. Specializing in all makes and models of vehicles, the company is adept at handling all types of auto repair and maintenance. The comprehensive list of services includes, oil change, inspection, brake repair, just about any transmission problem. To know more about the company and inquire about the emergency service, one can gather required information by visiting the link at http://www.twincharlotte.com



Media Contact



Twin Transmission

Beth Jackson

1102 Technology Drive

Indian Trail NC 28079

704-821-3460

beth@twincharlotte.com