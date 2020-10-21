Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global transmitting antennas market was worth $193.7 million in 2019. It is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.51% and reach $182.3 million by 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Honeywell International, Intel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings, Ruckus Wireless.



The transmitting antennas market covered in this report is segmented by type into smart antenna, mini-strip antenna, others. It is also segmented by end-user industry into aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunication, others.

In 2019, Antennas Direct, Inc., a USA based company acquired Mohu indoor antennas for an undisclosed amount. Acquisition of Mohu was aimed to strengthen Antennas Direct, Inc. in delivering TV antennas to the Over-The-Air market and providing customers with a range of cord-cutting options. Mohu, aa USA based company specialized in paper-thin Leaf and Leaf Ultimate Indoor Antennas for high definition television channels.



The demand for low-cost antennas acts as a major restraint for the transmitting antennas market. Customers demand small size, low cost and high efficient antennas, which is a technical restraint for the manufacturers. Size and cost of antennas are not interdependent and the size of the antenna affects the efficiency in the output. The demand for low-cost antennas burdens the companies to manufacture antennas with high efficiency for the same cost. The increasing demand for low-cost transmitting antennas hampers the growth of the market.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Transmitting Antennas in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Transmitting Antennas market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Transmitting Antennas market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



