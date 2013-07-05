Transparency Market Research - Fatty Alcohols Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Fatty alcohols are oleochemicals which are colorless waxy solids primarily derived from natural fats and oils. In addition, fatty alcohols can be manufactured synthetically from petrochemicals such as olefins and paraffin. Fatty alcohols are mainly used in manufacture of detergents and surfactants. Moreover, they are used in various other applications such personal care products, textiles and leather, agriculture, polymer processing and printing. Fatty alcohols perform various functions such as solubilizing, floatation, lubricant, emulsifier and superfatting.



Escalating demand in end-user markets such as personal care products and surfactants due to the growing population is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for organic and environmental friendly products is expected to further fuel the market. However, fluctuating raw material prices of vegetables as well as petrochemicals is expected to hamper the growth of fatty alcohols market.



Presently, Europe accounts for the highest consumption of fatty alcohols. Growing population in economically emerging nations such as China and India are expected to increase the demand for detergents and surfactants. In addition, demand for personal care products is expected to rise substantially on account of growing disposable income of consumers in this region. in addition, reformulation of end-use products which results in increased biodegradability and lower prices is expected to open new opportunities for this market.



Some of the leading manufacturers of fatty alcohols include BASF Corporation, AkzoNobel, Croda Chemicals Company, Eastman Chemicals, Evonik and Ecogreen Oleochemical, PT among others



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



