Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) 2014-2024 Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- The transparent conducive film and glass markets are complex and fragmented along many application lines. The market is booming with growth being fuelled mostly by tablets and penetration of touch capability in more mobile phones, notebooks and monitors. OLED lighting, OPV and DSSCs are also potentially large area markets, although growth here will initially be slow due to strong competition, prevailing unfavourable market conditions, and low technology market-readiness levels.



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New market drivers



The market is fast being transformed. New applications and market trends are changing the requirement landscape, and in many instances stretching it beyond what the incumbent solution can readily achieve.The key drivers are market tendencies towards (a) large-sized devices, (b) low power consumption, (c) minimal reflection, (d) thinness, (e) robustness and/or flexibility, (f) ease of patterning, (g) simplified value chain, and (h) low cost.



A vast multitude of technologies and players worldwide are emerging and/or re-positioning to fight for a slice of this booming yet intensely competitive market space. These technologies include silver nanowires, organic transparent conductors, carbon nanotubes, graphene, fine wire, and a variety of metal mesh and novel nanoparticle-based solutions.



1.EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1.Key trends

1.2.Technology Assessment



2.1.Smart Phones

2.2.Tablets

2.3.Notebooks

2.4.Monitors

2.5.Mobile, tablet, notebook, monitor and TV displays

2.6.OLED lighting

2.7.OPV and DSSCs

2.8.Electroluminescent Displays

2.9.Key market forecasts

2.10.Players



3.OVERVIEW OF TOUCH TECHNOLOGIES



4.TARGET MARKETS- PERFORMANCE TARGETS, MARKET DRIVERS, AND MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.Smart phones and tablets

4.3.Notebooks and monitors

4.4.OLED, OPV, DSSC

4.5.Other thin film

4.6.LCD Displays

4.7.Transparent heaters

4.8.EMI shielding

4.9.Summary



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List of Tables



1.1.Benchmarking different TCF and TCG technologies on the basis of sheet resistance, optical transmission, ease of customisation, haze, ease of patterning, thinness, stability, flexibility, reflection and low cost. The technology com

6.1.Summary of deposition technologies used by each metal mesh producer

6.2.Benchmarking different TCF and TCG technologies on the basis of sheet resistance, optical transmission, ease of customisation, haze, ease of patterning, thinness, stability, flexibility, reflection and low cost. The technology com

7.1.Average selling prices for different technologies as a function of year between 2013 and 2023 in $/m2

7.2.Ten year market forecast for graphene adoption in transparent conductive film and glass markets (US$ million)



List of Figures



2.1.Ten year market forecasts in million USD for TCFs and TCGs by application

2.2.Ten year market forecast in million USD for TCFs and TCGs by application

2.3.Ten-year market forecast in Km sqm for TCFs and TCGs broken by technology

2.4.Ten-year market forecast in million USD for TCFs and TCGs broken by technology

3.1.Types of touch technology

4.1.The typical sheet resistance values used in different applications such as touch screens, smart windows, LCDs, OLED, and solar cells

4.2.Ten year forecast for mobile phone and smart phone sales

4.3.Tablets sales as a function of year between 2013 and 2023

4.4.Sales of standard and touch notebooks as a function of year between 2013 and 2023. Market share for touch notebooks as a function of year in the total notebook market

4.5.Sales of standard and touch monitors as a function of year between 2013 and 2023. Market share for touch monitor as a function of year in the total monitor market

4.6.OLED lighting market size as a function of year between 2013 and 2013 in million USD

4.7.OPV and DSSC market size as a function of year between 2013 and 2013 in million USD

4.8.Structure of TFT-LCD devices including the position of the transparent conducting layers

4.9.Structure of a typical LCD backplane layout

4.10.Comparing the change in temperature as a function of heating time between an ITO and a self-assembled nanoparticle transparent heater



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