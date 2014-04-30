Transparent Displays Markets 2014-2021

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- NanoMarkets believes that the market for transparent displays is about to expand dramatically. “Smart glasses” such as Google Glass and Augmented Reality (AR) applications have focused attention on displays that can simultaneously display information and function as windows on the real world.



Display firms have begun to respond to these major trends with novel types of transparent displays. To do so they have had to invent new technologies. Transparent TFTs are especially challenging, with the most likely material solution being ZnO, though other options are possible. Hiding backlighting in transparent LCDs is also an issue, creating opportunities for transparent OLED displays; but these have their own challenges too.



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In this report, NanoMarkets identifies where the revenues will be generated by transparent displays over the next eight years. In addition to leading edge applications such as smart glasses and AR, this report also considers near-term applications for transparent displays in more mundane applications such as retail and automotive.



This report is designed to be a guide to how transparent displays will be commercialized and provides both a roadmap to how the transparent display market will evolve and an assessment of the latest transparent display technology.



And in addition to granular eight-year forecasts of the transparent display market, this report also discusses the product/market strategies of transparent display makers, both large and small.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



E.1 Key trends in transparent display technology

E.1.1 Opportunities for technology providers

E.2 Emerging applications for smart display technology

E.2.1 Opportunities for systems integrators and value-added resellers

E.3 Opportunities for materials firms

E.4 Eight companies to watch in the transparent display sector

E.5 Summary of eight-year forecasts of transparent displays



CHAPTER ONE: INTRODUCTION

1.0 Background to report

2.0 Objective and scope of this report

3.0 Research and forecasting methodology

4,0 Plan of this report



CHAPTER TWO: TRANSPARENT DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES

2.1 LCD

2.1.1 Hiding or eliminating backlights

2.1.1 Suppliers of transparent LCD products

2.2 OLEDs

2.2.1 Suppliers of transparent OLED products

2.3 E-paper

2.3.1 Suppliers of transparent e-paper products

2.4 Technology issues and enabling technologies

2.4.1 Transparent/opaque switching

2.4.2 Transparent TFTs and electrodes

2.4.3 Touch-screen technology in transparent displays

2.5 Software issues

2.5.1 Support of transparent features in operating systems

2.5.2 Augmented reality and transparent displays

2.6 Key points made in this chapter



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