Transparent Electronics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Transparent electronics is an emerging technology that focuses on producing optoelectronic devices and invisible electronic circuitry. It conducts transparent conducting oxides (TCO) such as In2O3, SnO2, ZnO, and CdO. Transparent electronics dramatically change the use and look of electronic devices. They increase the potential of innovative products by adding features like the ability to display information on an automobile windshield or surfing the Web on top of a tea table. In the last decade, the market for different materials used in transparent electronic applications has grown robustly. This emerging market is expected to grow at a speculative rate in the future. Due to a large number of tech savvy people, a majority of this growth is expected from North America and Europe.



The market was dominated by transparent conducting oxides (TCO) due to their wide range of applications in touch display panels, optical coatings, flat panel displays, solar cells, defrosters, heaters, optical coating, and smart windows. TCOs can be used as passive optical or electrical coatings. The silicon compound segment is dominating the transparent electronic materials market. Zinc oxide is the cheapest and an environment friendly compound; it also has significant potential in non-volatile flash memory.



Applications of transparent electronics include transportation, consumer electronics, energy sources and others. Owing to stringent regulations in energy consumption and emission reduction, the demand for building integrated photovoltaic’s (BIVP) has increased, which will accelerate the demand for transparent electronic materials. Transparent electronics reduce the size and increase the memory capacity of electronic devices. Moreover, market growth is further accelerated by technology innovation and new product developments, which will reduce the cost and size of electronic devices.



Lack of skilled manpower from different verticals such as pure and applied science, physics, chemistry, electrical, electronics, circuit engineering required to achieve desired application specific properties depending on desired properties of the final product, is a major challenge for this industry. The Oregon State University has developed zinc tin oxide based resistive random access memory (RRAM) which is also referred to as ‘memristor’. This is a new transparent technology which the computer memory operates on resistance. Products incorporated with this technology become cheaper, smaller, and faster.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



