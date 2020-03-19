Transplant Diagnostics Market Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Its Application and Types 2030 - Gendx, Luminex Corporation And, Omixon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Transplant diagnostics is the examination of factors associated with recently performed transplant. This can be elaborated as safety testing, compatibility, testing, transplant feasibility testing, pre, peri, and post transplantation. This is done to check the tissue compatibility between the donor and patient in organ transplant.



Major Players:



The prominent players in the transplant diagnostics market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, IVD Holdings, Inc., Gendx, Luminex Corporation and, Omixon Inc. among others.



Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC to Understand the Structure @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/98



Technological Advances:



Growing advancements in medical devices is majorly impacting transplant diagnostics domain. There have been key research activities, leading to introduction of modernized diagnostics tools. Past years have shown increased number of transplant rejection, owing to which, technological improvements today are reducing the same. Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) was the traditional technique for checking the compatibility of the donor and recipient which was also time consuming. Nevertheless, improved molecular assay technologies, PCR-based assays and sequencing techniques have been improved with affordable rates.



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy is expected to aid the growth of the transplant diagnostics market in this region. Owing to the factors such as major pool of patients, investment in stem cells, increasing, government and private support for development of human leukocyte antigen typing procedures, improving healthcare infrastructure, this region is expected to show the fastest growth.



For instance, transplant diagnostics market is dominated by China in Asia Pacific. This region is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate with growth centered in China and India. Thus, this is an opportunity for market leaders to focus on this region as it is likely to be an important revenue generator during forecast period.



Ask for Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/98



Table of Content:



GLOBAL TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT & SERVICES



Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

Instruments



GLOBAL TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY



Molecular Assay Technologies

PCR-Based Molecular Assay Technologies

Real-Time PCR

Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide-PCR (SSO-PCR)

Sequence-Specific Primer-PCR (SSP-PCR)

Other PCR Technologies

Sequencing-Based Molecular Assay Technologies

Sanger Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Other Sequencing Technologies

Non-Molecular Assay Technologies



GLOBAL TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Diagnostic Applications

Pre-Transplantation

Post-Transplantation

Research Application



Buy this Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/98



Contact Us



2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com