Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Transplant Diagnostics Market (Product and Services - Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, and Software and Services; Technology - Molecular Assays, and Non-molecular Assays; Transplant Type - Solid Organ Transplant, Stem Cell Transplant, and Soft Tissue Transplant; Application - Diagnostic Applications, and Research Applications; End User - Independent Reference Laboratories, Hospitals & Transplant Centers, and Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/14105



Growing Beauty Consciousness among the Young and Middle-Class Consumers



The growing demand for different types of transplant surgeries to cure chronic illness, replace the failed organ, and improve the physical appearance are helping to boost the demand for transplant diagnostics market around the world. The growing disposable income among young and middle-class consumers around the world is helping to grow the demand for the market.



Further, the growing beauty consciousness among the young and middle-class consumers are providing a growing demand for the transplant diagnostics market. However, the lack of trained healthcare professionals for transplant diagnostic treatment is affecting the growth of market in the potential area.



The growing government initiative to provide modern healthcare treatment to the economically weaker section of the society at a very cheap rate is expected to boost the demand of the transplant diagnostics market in the near future.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Transplant Diagnostics Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America Holds the Largest Share



North America holds the largest share of transplant diagnostics market, owing to the presence of a number of organized health care industry in this region. Further, the presence of a large number of patient pool, who needs transplant treatment is helping to grow the market at a sustainable rate in this region.



The Asia-Pacific region is growing with a healthy CAGR for the transplant diagnostics market owing to the growing demand for the different types of transplant treatments in this region.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/14105



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Transplant Diagnostics Amidst COVID-19"



Transplant Diagnostics Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Transplant Diagnostics Market Highlights



=> Transplant Diagnostics Market Projection



=> Transplant Diagnostics Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Transplant Diagnostics Market



Chapter - 4 Transplant Diagnostics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Product and Services



=> Reagents and Consumables



=> Instruments



=> Software and Services



Chapter - 6 Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology



=> Molecular Assays



=> Non-Molecular Assays



Chapter - 7 Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Transplant Type



=> Solid Organ Transplant



=> Stem Cell Transplant



=> Soft Tissue Transplant



Chapter - 8 Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Application



=> Diagnostic Applications



=> Research Applications



Chapter - 9 Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by End User



=> Independent Reference Laboratories



=> Hospitals & Transplant Centers



=> Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes



Chapter - 10 Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 11 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Immucor, Inc.



=> Illumina, Inc.



=> Hologic, Inc.



=> Genome Diagnostics B.V.



=> F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd



=> CareDx, Inc.



=> Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



=> BioMérieux



=> Biofortuna Ltd



=> Becton Dickinson and Company



Chapter - 12 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-transplant-diagnostics-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.