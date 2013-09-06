Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Transplantation - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Transplantation - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Transplantation - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Transplantation, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Transplantation. Transplantation - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Transplantation.

- A review of the Transplantation products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Transplantation pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Transplantation.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Transplantation pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Hospira, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Athersys, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbGenomics International, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Oxford BioMedica plc

Pharming Group N.V.

Vectura Group plc

BioLineRx, Ltd.

Novartis AG

Isotechnika Pharma Inc.

Samyang Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

ViroPharma Incorporated

Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Genmab A/S

Exelixis, Inc.

4SC AG

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC

Antisense Therapeutics Limited

LifeCycle Pharma A/S

Mesoblast Ltd

Biovitrum AB

NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Circadian Technologies Limited

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.

Accentia Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Soligenix, Inc.

NeoStem, Inc.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp.

MediPost Co., Ltd.

Hansa Medical AB

Proteo, Inc.

Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc.

Digna Biotech, S.L.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Viron Therapeutics, Inc.

Palau Pharma S.A

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pharmagenesis, Inc.

Pharmalink AB

Wellstat Therapeutics Corporation

Argos Therapeutics, Inc.

APT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Gene Signal International SA.

ApoImmune, Inc.

Recoly N.V.

Opsona Therapeutics Ltd.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MSM Protein Technologies, Inc.

Angion Biomedica Corp.

NovImmune SA

TcL Pharma SAS

Polyphor Ltd.

Omeros Corporation

iBio, Inc.

Kiadis Pharma B.V.

CG Therapeutics, Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc.

USV Limited.

Limerick BioPharma, Inc.

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Tolera Therapeutics, Inc.

TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Medistem, Inc.

KAHR medical Ltd.

Medestea Research & Production S.p.A.

NasVax Ltd.

Ikaria Inc.

REGiMMUNE Corporation

ADIENNE Pharma & Biotech

TikoMed AB

Nephrx Corporation

Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

Dompe Farmaceutici S.p.A.

AIMM Therapeutics B.V.

Amplimmune, Inc.

Lycera Corp.

Bio Sidus S.A.

Icon Bioscience, Inc.

Therapure Biopharma Inc.

FCB-Pharmicell Co.,Ltd.

iTherX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ToleroTech Inc.

CellAct Pharma GmbH

Sigmoid Pharma.

America Stem Cell, Inc.



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