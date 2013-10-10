Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Transport and Logistics Services Market in 2011-2012 And Forecast to 2015



The survey is devoted to the analysis of the latest development trends and prospects for the Russian transport and logistics services market.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/transport-and-logistics-services-market-in-2011-2012-and-forecast-to-2015



The work provides a detailed review of the situation in the global and Russian logistics outsourcing markets, quotes the most important performance indicators of the sector in 2011-2012 and January-July 2013, as well as estimates for 2013, and contains a forecast for the development of major segments of the logistics market through 2015.



The section "Global Transport and Logistics Market" contains an analysis of the situation in major segments of the global logistics market. The markets in EU countries are studied in more detail, giving a timeline of financial results reported by major 3PL providers in 2012.



The survey of the Russian transport and logistics services market is comprehensive in nature and contains a detailed analysis describing the development of freight transportation and forwarding, warehousing and management services. The review provides estimates for the logistics market size, including 2PL and 3PL segments, in volume and value terms.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176105



The section International Freight market contains data on the dynamics and structure of foreign trade freight traffic in 2011-2012 and in January-June 2013. The changes that occurred in the Russian container transport market, including transshipment in ports and carriage by rail, are analyzed.



The section devoted to the Russian warehousing services market analyzes supply and demand in the commercial warehousing property market in 2012, dynamics and structure of the storage and distribution services market, and trends in the development of the logistics market in metropolitan regions and other constituent entities of the Russian Federation in 2012.



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/176105



A separate section includes an analysis of competitive environment, financial performance of Russian and foreign transport and logistics companies in 2011-2012, as well the market consolidation.



The section Growth Potential for the Russian Transport and Logistics Services Market in 2013-2015 contains a forecast for the development of Russian economy and foreign trade (RF MED, April 2013), and RBC.research estimates for physical and value indicators of logistics market segments up to 2015.



Latest Reports:

Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/institutional-construction-in-singapore-to-2017-market-forecast



Synopsis

Timetrics 'Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the institutional construction industry in Singapore. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the institutional construction industry in Singapore. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Singaporean construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176099



Scope

Overview of the institutional construction industry in Singapore.

Historic and forecast market value for the institutional construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the institutional construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/residential-construction-in-singapore-to-2017-market-forecast



Synopsis

Timetrics 'Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the residential construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the residential construction industry in Singapore. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the residential construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the residential construction industry in Singapore. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Singaporean construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176100



Scope

Overview of the residential construction industry in Singapore.

Historic and forecast market value for the residential construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the residential construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com