Transport and Logistics Services Market in 2011-2012 and Forecast to 2015-MarketResearchreports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The survey is devoted to the analysis of the latest development trends and prospects for the Russian transport and logistics services market.The work provides a detailed review of the situation in the global and Russian logistics outsourcing markets, quotes the most important performance indicators of the sector in 2011-2012 and January-July 2013, as well as estimates for 2013, and contains a forecast for the development of major segments of the logistics market through 2015.



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The section "Global Transport and Logistics Market" contains an analysis of the situation in major segments of the global logistics market. The markets in EU countries are studied in more detail, giving a timeline of financial results reported by major 3PL providers in 2012.



The survey of the Russian transport and logistics services market is comprehensive in nature and contains a detailed analysis describing the development of freight transportation and forwarding, warehousing and management services. The review provides estimates for the logistics market size, including 2PL and 3PL segments, in volume and value terms.



The section International Freight market contains data on the dynamics and structure of foreign trade freight traffic in 2011-2012 and in January-June 2013. The changes that occurred in the Russian container transport market, including transshipment in ports and carriage by rail, are analyzed.



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The section devoted to the Russian warehousing services market analyzes supply and demand in the commercial warehousing property market in 2012, dynamics and structure of the storage and distribution services market, and trends in the development of the logistics market in metropolitan regions and other constituent entities of the Russian Federation in 2012.



A separate section includes an analysis of competitive environment, financial performance of Russian and foreign transport and logistics companies in 2011-2012, as well the market consolidation.



The section Growth Potential for the Russian Transport and Logistics Services Market in 2013-2015 contains a forecast for the development of Russian economy and foreign trade (RF MED, April 2013), and RBC.research estimates for physical and value indicators of logistics market segments up to 2015.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2

Figures 6

Tables 11



RESUME 14



GLOBAL TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS MARKET 17

The world economy in 2012-2015 17

Dynamics of the main TLS market segments 19

The dynamics and structure of the global market of transport and logistics services 19

International consignments 21

Customs brokerage services 23

Contract logistics 24

Geographic structure of the world market of 3PL services 25

European market 26

The dynamics and structure 26

The biggest players 27

RUSSIAN MARKET OF TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS SERVICES 30

Economy of the Russian Federation in 2011-2012 30

The scope and structure of the logistics outsourcing market 30

The market for transport services 36



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