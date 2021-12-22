Transport Continues to Represent the Highest Costs for Logistics Firms

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- Transportation costs remain the most significant part of logistics budgets for many companies today. According to industry specialists, the cost of transport makes up around 58% of average corporate logistics costs. As the past year has seen a huge rise in the need for local delivery services (eCommerce purchases made up 14% of all sales last year) this is putting even more strain on this part of the budget. However, despite the fact that many businesses are already struggling to juggle the costs of logistics, consumers continue to pile on the pressure when it comes to more innovative - and faster - options to get what they need. Logistics planners now face the job of focusing on the key questions to help ensure businesses are able to continue to deliver for consumers, such as whether a company is going to insource or outsource transportation management. There are also many different factors that can affect transportation costs and which need to be taken into account, from rate negotiation to transport mode selection.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global is a logistics planning recruiter with both a nationwide and global reputation that comes from robust networks and years of experience. The firm has a broad spectrum of expertise that includes many different fields, from technical operations to logistics, supply chain and procurement. Consultants at the firm work to help deliver bespoke solutions to organizations across industries thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. With a network of contacts at key employers across the country, DSJ Global is an obvious choice for talented people looking to take a career-defining next step. The firm has also built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and has the experience and expertise to support many different types of organizations, from agile start-ups to sizable international brands. Even during the disruption of the past year, and the challenges that the firm has faced as a logistics planning recruiter in current conditions, DSJ Global has continued to maintain consistently high standards of support and service.



DSJ Global has established a broad nationwide reach in the USA that includes most major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This network is incredibly beneficial for companies and candidates looking to find opportunities in challenging conditions. The team in the USA is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that brings a unique international perspective to the work that it does. In addition, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As a logistics planning recruiter with more than a decade of experience, DSJ Global has a very clear understanding of the importance of people when it comes to growth and resilience within an enterprise. The firm trains consultants on an ongoing basis and ensures all are able to work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a logistics planning recruiter with a broad spectrum of expertise, DSJ Global is able to offer many different roles today, including EHSS Manager, Strategic Sourcing Manager [MRO & Conflicts] and Senior Forecasting Analyst.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Logistics planning recruiter visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.