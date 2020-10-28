New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- The Transport Management System Market is forecast to grow from USD 82.40 billion in 2018 to USD 206.30 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.24%, during the forecast period.



Transport management system (TMS) is system which provide solution to help companies to perform operation more reliably, efficiently and cost effectively. It is a part of both supply chain management and resource management. In order to monitor and manage the business, Most of the enterprises use Transport management system software.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Transport Management System market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Transport Management System market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are BluJay Solutions (Greater Manchester, UK), Oracle Corporation (California, US), CTSI-Global (Tennessee, US), Metro Infrasys Private Limited (New Delhi, India), JDA Software, Inc. (Arizona, US), MercuryGate International, Inc. (North Carolina, US), Inet-Logistics GMBH (Dornbrin, Austria), TMW Systems, Inc. (Ohio, US), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) and Descartes (Waterloo, Ontario) analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Furthermore, the report divides the Transport Management System market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



Management Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Traffic management

Operations management



Transportation means (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Railways

Roadways



Deployment mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Hosted

On-Premise



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Transport Management System Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Transport Management System Market by Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Transport Management System Market by Application Insights & Trends



Continued…



