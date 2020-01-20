Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- The global US transport management systems market is driven by increase in the adoption of technology. In addition, there has been an increase in the use of commercial and retail sector which is likely to boost the demand for the global transport management systems market. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the supply chain management software which is one of the major growth factors for the market.



Furthermore, the transportation model is one of the major tools which is used in the detection and tracking of the logistics, thereby driving the demand for the market. Moreover, there has been a wide-scale use increase in the commercial trade which boosts the demand for the global US transport management system. Moreover, the convenience of tracking is also plays a significant factor which is likely to boost the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, there has been an increase in the high freight and shipment requirement which is one of the major factor which is likely to boost the demand for the market during the estimated forecast period. On of the advantages offered by the transport management system is, it is used in the reducing the costs which are associated with the transportation, which attributes to the growth of the market. However, one of the major factor which high costs of implementation of transportation software is likely to inhibit the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.



The global US transport management systems market is segmented into several factors such as type of transportation method, software, and end user and on the basis of geography. On the basis of type of transportation method, it is further sub-segmented into roadways, railways, waterways, and airway. On the basis of software, the market can be segmented for cloud and on-premise. On the basis of its end-users, the market can be segmented for online and retail, manufacturing, transportation, government bodies and others. On the basis of regional segments and geography, the market is further fragmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA. North America has the largest share for the global US transport management systems market.



The US Transportation Management Systems Market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These players aim to gain an edge over the other players by including more coverage to travelers in a travel insurance policy. The major players of US Transportation Management Systems include Accellos, Inc.,McLeod Software Corporation, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Manhattan Associates, Inc., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., SAP SE, BluJay Solutions Ltd, TMW Systems, Inc., Omnitracs, LLC. Retailers shall be able to understand the demand patterns based on parameters such as weather, region, festive time, etc. and then accordingly procure them. This data received from the retailer will assist all the entities across the supply chain to transport, manage and store the goods. Further, the integration of artificial intelligence and IoT is projected to transform the transportation management system.



