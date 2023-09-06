NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Transportation and Logistics Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Xapp Digital Solutions (India), VIPparcel (United States), MGN Logistics (United States), Gensoft (United States), Shipox (United Kingdom), Pegasys Software (United Kingdom), Linbis (United States), Fleetx (United Kingdom), Advent Intermodal Solutions (United States), PortTMS (United States).



Scope of the Report of Transportation and Logistics Software

Transportation and logistics software refers to a suite of digital tools and applications designed to optimize and streamline the management of various processes within the transportation and logistics industry. These software solutions cater to the needs of businesses involved in shipping, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management. They offer a range of functionalities, including route planning, order tracking, inventory management, fleet management, and real-time monitoring. Transportation and logistics software helps companies enhance efficiency, reduce costs, improve customer service, and minimize errors. For example, route optimization software can calculate the most efficient delivery routes, reducing fuel consumption and delivery times. Warehouse management systems can track inventory levels and automate order fulfillment, leading to better inventory control and quicker order processing.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by End users (Automotive, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Telecommunication and IT, Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Others), Platform (Windows, Android, IOS), Features (Barcoding, CRM, Fleet management, Inventory management, Order management, Transportation management), Subscription (Monthly, Annually, One time license)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Complexity of Operations in Logistics Industry

Benefits Such as Costs and Time Savings, Management of Labors is Fueling the Market Growth



Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in Transportation and Logistics Software



Opportunities:

Rising Investment in Research and Development

Increasing Industrialization and Digitization in Emerging Economies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



