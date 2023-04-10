NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Transportation as a service (TaaS) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Uber (United States), Didi (China), Lyft (United States), GETT (Israel), Hailo (United States), Addison Lee (United Kingdom), Ola Cabs (India), Meru (India), BlaBla Car (France), FREE NOW (Germany), Grab Taxi (Singapore), Kakao T (South Korea).



Scope of the Report of Transportation as a service (TaaS)

Transportation as a Service refers to the buying of miles, trips, and/or experiences and none of the hassle of ownership: The buying and financing of vehicles, maintenance, gas, insurance, traffic, actual driving, and sometimes even finding and paying for storage. Using TaaS means not having to put up with any of the headaches of current vehicle ownership, while still having access to the necessary transportation.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Delivery Services, Rideshare Services, Rental Transportation, Car Subscription Services, Car Rental Services), Deployment Model (Android Platform, IOS Platform)



Market Trends:

Strong Demand for Smart and Sustainable Transportation



Opportunities:

Growing Need to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Increasing Demand for Sharing Transportation Services Especially Among Corporate Commuters



Market Drivers:

Increasing Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives

Rising Demand Of On the Go Services Owing To Changing Lifestyle



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



