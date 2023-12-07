NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market 2023-2030. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Uber (United States), Didi (China), Lyft (United States), GETT (Israel), Hailo (United States), Addison Lee (United Kingdom), Ola Cabs (India), Meru (India), BlaBla Car (France), FREE NOW (Germany), Grab Taxi (Singapore), Kakao T (South Korea).



Transportation as a Service (TaaS) refers to a model of mobility where transportation is treated as a comprehensive service rather than an individually owned asset. In the TaaS model, individuals or businesses access transportation services on-demand, typically through digital platforms and applications. This concept is closely associated with the rise of shared mobility, automation, and the integration of various transportation modes into a seamless and convenient service.



Analyst at AMA Research see Global Players to retain maximum share of Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) market by 2028.



by Type (Delivery Services, Rideshare Services, Rental Transportation, Car Subscription Services, Car Rental Services), Deployment Model (Android Platform, IOS Platform)



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Sharing Transportation Services Especially Among Corporate Commuters

Growing Need to Reduce CO2 Emissions



Market Trends:

Strong Demand for Smart and Sustainable Transportation



Market Challenges:

Concerns Regarding Passenger Safety and Security



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand Of On the Go Services Owing To Changing Lifestyle

Increasing Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



