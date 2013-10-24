Transportation in the United Kingdom: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Transportation research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Transportation grew by 3% in value terms in 2012 with the main reason for the growth being an increase in ticket prices of airlines and trains. In terms of passenger numbers carried, airlines actually saw a decline of more than 1% in 2012. UK passengers reduced their travel when possible or cut back by switching from long-haul to short-haul destinations for their holidays.
Euromonitor International's Transportation in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Transportation by Category, Transportation by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Transportation market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
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