Some of the key players profiled in the study are ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIN Y SERVICIOS, S.A. (Spain), Bechtel Corporation (United States), CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Globalvia Inversiones (Spain), VINCI (France), Balfour Beatty (United Kingdom), Kiewit Corporation (United States), LAING O'ROURKE (United Kingdom), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India) and Alstom (France).



Transportation infrastructure is defined as the foundation that supports the transport system. Transportation infrastructure includes railways, airports, roads, and ports. it links persons to jobs, health services, and education on a regular basis. It enables the supply of goods and services all over the world. A transport system is a dynamic driver of social and economic growth, which creates chances for both poor and facilitating economies to become competitive.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand Due To Globalization

- Rapid Population Growth Has Led To Growth in Traffic

- Rapidly Aging Transport Infrastructure



Market Trend

- The Emergence of Green Transport

- Fueling Demand for Autonomous Vehicles and Smart Cars



Restraints

- Lack of Sufficient Capital or Space to Build Such Roads and Railways

- Fast Urbanization Along With the Changing Climate



Opportunities

- Growing Technological Innovations and Cross-Border Collaborations



Challenges

- Fluctuating Fuel Prices



Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Transportation Infrastructure Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Railway Stations, Urban Mass Transport (Subway System, Bridges and Fly-overs), Airports, Roads, Ports)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Objectives of the Study

- To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Transportation Infrastructure Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

- To estimate the size of the Global Transportation Infrastructure Market in terms of value.

- To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Transportation Infrastructure Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Transportation Infrastructure Market and various regions.

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Transportation Infrastructure Market.

- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



Major Objectives Focused through this Study

- To define, describe, and forecast the Global Transportation Infrastructure market on the basis of product [Railway Stations, Urban Mass Transport [Subway System, Bridges and Fly-overs], Airports, Roads and Ports] , application [], key regions and end user

- To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

- To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

- Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To provide market size for various segments of the Transportation Infrastructure market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

- To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Transportation Infrastructure industry

- To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market.



