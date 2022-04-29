Transportation Logistics Planning Next Big Thing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- Technology has a key role to play in transportation logistics planning and management - and can revolutionize existing processes and practices. As a result, the market for transportation logistics management software is expanding fast. Transportation logistics management software provides transparency when it comes to daily transportation operations, trade compliance information and documentation, and ensures the timely delivery of freight and goods. It can considerably reduce the burden of admin on organizations by streamlining paperwork. Technology-based logistics platforms also allow for more outsourcing of key elements to help save time and resources. There are many different projects currently entering the market for transportation management software. For example, Wal-Mart Canada Corp. has developed a blockchain-based supply chain management solution, which includes features such as freight tracking and payment processing for around 70 trucking companies. The innovative system integrates a wealth of advanced tech, from IoT sensors to GPS tracking systems.



As a logistics planning recruiter, DSJ Global is focused on the evolution of key markets, such as transportation logistics management software. There are many opportunities as these sectors grow, not just for talented people looking to make a significant career move but also for organizations that are keen to fuel their own expansion and growth with a resilient hiring strategy. As well as being a logistics planning recruiter, DSJ Global also brings a range of other expertise to the table. This includes hiring experience in connected fields, such as technical operations, supply chain and procurement recruitment. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as key contacts with hiring managers all over the country. This means the team has experience working with a broad spectrum of different types of client companies. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, options can be created for every hiring need.



It's not just in the USA where DSJ Global is renowned as a logistics planning recruiter. Nationwide, the firm has an impressive reach that includes most major cities, such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Beyond country borders, the team in the USA is also integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The quality of the team at DSJ Global has no doubt had a big impact on the way that the firm has been able to evolve and grow. This is an area of intentional internal investment - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today including Director of Logistics, Quality Manager and Research and Development Manager.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.