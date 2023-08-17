Transportation Logistics Software Market Is Booming Worldwide : Blujay Solutions, Trimble, Alpega Group, Globaltranz

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Transportation Logistics Software Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Transportation Logistics Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Trimble (United States), Blujay Solutions (United States), MercuryGate International (United States), Transplace (United States), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), E2open (United States), Alpega Group (Belgium), 3Gtms (United States), 3T Logistics & Technology Group (United Kingdom), Globaltranz (United States)



Scope of the Report of Transportation Logistics Software

Transportation logistics software program is a technology-based logistics platform that assists establishments in planning, executing, and optimising the bodily motion of goods, each incoming and departing, as properly as making sure that the cargo is compliant and that all fundamental documentation is present. A transportation administration solution, regularly regarded as transportation administration software, offers visibility into every day transportation operations, change compliance records and documentation, and ensures the well timed shipping of freight and goods. The implementation of a TMS prevents companies from losing time on tedious and repeated paperwork. Technology approves companies to outsource time to different factors of the business, permitting them to attain greater besides growing costs.



For instance, in November 2019, Wal-Mart Canada Corp. announced a blockchain-based supply chain management solution, which includes freight tracking and payment processing for around 70 trucking companies with a distribution network of over 400 retail stores. The solution utilizes IoT sensors and GPS tracking systems installed in semi-trailer trucks along with a web portal for manual entry for both suppliers and operators.



The Global Transportation Logistics Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Solutions (Planning & Execution, Order Management, Audit, Payment, & Claims, Reporting & Analytics, Routing & Tracking), Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Government, Others), Component (Solution, Services), Transport Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime)



Market Opportunities:

- Acceptance of autonomous vehicles has increased in the transportation and logistics industry



Market Drivers:

- Rising demand for efficient transportation solutions owing to the e-commerce sector vastly



Market Trend:

- Growing technological convergence in the transportation sector



What can be explored with the Transportation Logistics Software Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Transportation Logistics Software Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Transportation Logistics Software

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



