Transportation Management Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

New Market Study, Report "Transportation Management Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025" Has been Added on WiseGuyReports.com.
Introduction/Report Summary:
This report provides in depth study of "Transportation Management Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Transportation Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Transportation Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The growth of the global transportation management system market is driven by various factors, such as the revolution of industries due to digitization, rapid urbanization, and rising congestion in the metro cities. The growing population and congestion in urban areas are in turn increasing the demands for transportation management systems.
In 2017, the global Transportation Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Oracle
Manhattan Associates
Descartes
JDA Software
CTSI-Global
Inet-Logistics GmbH
Blujay Solutions
Mercurygate
Efkon
Metro Infrasys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Railways
Roadways
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer goods and retail
Parcel and package
Fire station
Hospital
Travel and tourism
Mining
Food and beverage
Electronics and electrical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Transportation Management Manufacturers
Transportation Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Transportation Management Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
