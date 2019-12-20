Transportation Management Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Transportation Management Market 2019-2025



Transportation Management Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025



Introduction/Report Summary:



This report provides in depth study of "Transportation Management Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Transportation Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.



This report focuses on the global Transportation Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Management development in United States, Europe and China.



The growth of the global transportation management system market is driven by various factors, such as the revolution of industries due to digitization, rapid urbanization, and rising congestion in the metro cities. The growing population and congestion in urban areas are in turn increasing the demands for transportation management systems.

In 2017, the global Transportation Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.



The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

JDA Software

CTSI-Global

Inet-Logistics GmbH

Blujay Solutions

Mercurygate

Efkon

Metro Infrasys



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Railways

Roadways



Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer goods and retail

Parcel and package

Fire station

Hospital

Travel and tourism

Mining

Food and beverage

Electronics and electrical



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



Key Stakeholders

Transportation Management Manufacturers

Transportation Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Transportation Management Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors



