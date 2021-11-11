Transportation Management Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : GSMtasks, eLogii, MyRouteOnline, Nima Software

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2021 -- The United States transportation management software market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing demand for automated transportation management and the rising demand for order & shipment tracking are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Oracle (United States),IBM (United States),GSMtasks (United States),Nima Software (Romania),eLogii (United Kingdom),MyRouteOnline (United States),Snappii (United States),Teknowlogi (United States),Webfleet Solutions (Germany),Transport Pro (United States),Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (United States),DAT Solutions, LLC (United States),MercuryGate International (United States),ABIVIN (Singapore),FreightDATA Software Inc. (United States)



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/16648-global-transportation-management-software-market-1



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Transportation Management Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Transportation Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Transportation Management Software Market various segments and emerging territory.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Billing & Invoicing, Carrier Management, Customer Management, Dispatch Management, Fleet Management, Live Tracking, Order Management, Routing & Scheduling, Shipment Tracking, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS/MAC, Web, Android), Industry Verticals (Media & Entertaiment, Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics & Equipment, Food & Beverages, BFSI, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-based)



Market Trend:

- Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Management Platforms



Market Drivers:

- The Growing Demand for Automated Transportation Management

- High Demand for Order & Shipment Tracking



Market Opportunities:

- The Increasing Automation Across Transportation & Logistics Sector



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Transportation Management Software Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/16648-global-transportation-management-software-market-1



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Transportation Management Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Transportation Management Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Transportation Management Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Transportation Management Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Transportation Management Software Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Transportation Management Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Transportation Management Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=16648



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com