Transportation Management Software Market May See a Big Move : Oracle, IBM, GSMtasks

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Transportation Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Transportation Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Oracle (United States), IBM (United States), GSMtasks (United States), NIMA SOFTWARE (Romania), eLogii (United Kingdom), MyRouteOnline (United States), Snappii (United States), Teknowlogi (United States), Webfleet Solutions (Germany), Transport Pro (United States), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (United States), DAT Solutions, LLC (United States), MercuryGate International (United States), ABIVIN (Singapore), FreightDATA Software Inc. (United States),



Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/16648-global-transportation-management-software-market-1



Definition:

The United States transportation management software market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing demand for automated transportation management and the rising demand for order & shipment tracking are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Market Trends:

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Management Platforms



Market Drivers:

The Growing Demand for Automated Transportation Management

High Demand for Order & Shipment Tracking



Market Opportunities:

The Increasing Automation Across Transportation & Logistics Sector



The Global Transportation Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Billing & Invoicing, Carrier Management, Customer Management, Dispatch Management, Fleet Management, Live Tracking, Order Management, Routing & Scheduling, Shipment Tracking, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS/MAC, Web, Android), Industry Verticals (Media & Entertaiment, Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics & Equipment, Food & Beverages, BFSI, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-based)



Global Transportation Management Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/16648-global-transportation-management-software-market-1



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Transportation Management Software market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Transportation Management Software

- -To showcase the development of the Transportation Management Software market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Transportation Management Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Transportation Management Software

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Transportation Management Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Buy Complete Assessment of Transportation Management Software market Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=16648



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Transportation Management Software Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Transportation Management Software market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Transportation Management Software Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Transportation Management Software Market Production by Region Transportation Management Software Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Transportation Management Software Market Report:

- Transportation Management Software Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Transportation Management Software Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Transportation Management Software Market

- Transportation Management Software Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Transportation Management Software Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Transportation Management Software Market Analysis by Application {Billing & Invoicing, Carrier Management, Customer Management, Dispatch Management, Fleet Management, Live Tracking, Order Management, Routing & Scheduling, Shipment Tracking, Others,}

- Transportation Management Software Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Transportation Management Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/16648-global-transportation-management-software-market-1



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Transportation Management Software market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Transportation Management Software near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Transportation Management Software market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.



Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport