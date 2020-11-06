Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Transportation Management Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Transportation Management Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Transportation Management Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oracle (United States), IBM (United States), GSMtasks (United States), NIMA SOFTWARE (Romania), eLogii (United Kingdom), MyRouteOnline (United States), Snappii (United States), Teknowlogi (United States), Webfleet Solutions (Germany), Transport Pro (United States), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (United States), DAT Solutions, LLC (United States), MercuryGate International (United States), ABIVIN (Singapore) and FreightDATA Software Inc. (United States)

Brief Overview on Global Transportation Management Software

The United States transportation management software market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing demand for automated transportation management and the rising demand for order & shipment tracking are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Market Drivers

- The Growing Demand for Automated Transportation Management

- High Demand for Order & Shipment Tracking

Market Trend

- Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transportation Management Platforms

Restraints

- Availability of Open Source Platforms

The Global Transportation Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Billing & Invoicing, Carrier Management, Customer Management, Dispatch Management, Fleet Management, Live Tracking, Order Management, Routing & Scheduling, Shipment Tracking, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS/MAC, Web, Android), Industry Verticals (Media & Entertaiment, Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics & Equipment, Food & Beverages, BFSI, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-based)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Transportation Management Software Market:

Chapter 1: Global Transportation Management Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Transportation Management Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Transportation Management Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Transportation Management Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Transportation Management Software Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Global Transportation Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Global Transportation Management Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Transportation Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Transportation Management Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Transportation Management Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Transportation Management Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Significant Facets concerning the Report:

- Global Transportation Management Software Market Summary

- Fiscal Effect on Economy

- Global Transportation Management Software Market Competition

- Global Transportation Management Software Market Analysis by Application

- Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

- Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

- Market Forecast

- The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Global Transportation Management Software Market have also been included in the study.

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.



