Transportation Management system (TMS) is a software and solution or a subset of supply chain management that help companies to carry out operation more efficiently, reliably and cost effectively of the physical movements of goods. Most of the organisations use TMS software in order to manage and monitor their business. The augmented use of cloud computing technologies for managing supply chain activities is one of the significant and major trends that have been prevailing in the growth of the transportation management systems market globally.



Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand for Software as a Service (SaaS)

- Growing Adoption of Cloud Technology



Influencing Market Trend

- Surging Blockchain in Freight Management

- The Growth in Deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data Technology to Get Real-Time Information of Logistics



Market Drivers

- Increased Transportation Information and Supply Chain Visibility



Challenges:

- Lack of Awareness Regarding Transport Management System Among Numerous End-Use Industries in Developing Economies



Analysis by Type (Single Sourcing, Multiple Sourcing, Hybrid Sourcing), Application (Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation), Component Type (Hardware, Software, Service), Industry Verticals (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive Industry, Government Transportation, Machinery Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Others), Transportation Mode (Airways, Roadways, Railways, Waterways), Deployment Model (On Premises, Cloud Based)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



