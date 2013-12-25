New Transportation market report from Markets and Markets: "Transportation Safety and Transportation Security Market Modes (Airways; Seaways; Roadways; Railways); Systems (Access Control; Surveillance, Scanning, Screening, Tracking, Navigation, Fire Safety): - Worldwide Market Forecasts (2013 – 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- With the increase in the number of passenger traffic and freight movement across the globe, the demand for technology-driven, automated, and a highly secure transportation has grown immensely. Increased crime, accidents, antisocial behavior, and continuous terrorist attacks enforced the government to spend a huge amount on transportation safety and security needs by providing high-tech integrated systems and services. Also, there are several private players such as Rockwell Collins, Smiths Detection, Thales, and L-3 Communications who have already ventured into new innovative technologies and solutions such as Tomography Detection, Secure Communication System, Intelligent Avionics Systems, Real-Time Video Surveillance Solutions, and Threat Image Protection.
The report, ‘Transportation Safety and Transportation Security’ focuses on the system and technologies placed at infrastructure (roads/tunnels, railway stations, airports, and seaports) and also at the mode (train/metro, buses, vessels, and airlines) level to protect and avoid the transport from catastrophic accidents, natural and unnatural disasters, terrorism, and cyber attacks.
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Transportation safety and security market is segmented based on geographies such as North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).
The report analyzes the global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices adopted for the industry. The report also evaluates the current market size and revenue forecasts across different modes of transport across different geographies.
On the basis of airways: Infrastructure safety and security by system (access control, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance, passenger and baggage screening system, air cargo inspection system, intrusion detection and perimeter protection system, and secure communication system); and airline (mode) safety and security by system (traffic control system, tracking and navigation system, and in- flight safety and security system)
On the basis of seaways: Infrastructure safety and security by system (secure communication system, cargo inspection system, passenger and baggage screening and scanning system, video surveillance, and fire safety and alarm system); vessel safety and security (mode) by system (traffic control system, tracking and navigation system, and in-vessel safety and security system).
On the basis of roadways: Roadways safety and security (highways, bridges, urban roads, and tunnels); roadways safety and security by system (traffic surveillance systems, secure communication system, vehicle navigation system, fire protection system, and access control).
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