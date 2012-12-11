Transportation Service Market in Eastern Europe 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Transportation Service market in Eastern Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.54 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing export of goods from this region across the globe. The Transportation Service market in Eastern Europe has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of the transport management system software. However, the recent economic slowdown in Europe could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Transportation Service market in Eastern Europe 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Transportation Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Deutsche Post AG, DSV A/S, FM Logistics Group, and Kuehne und Nagel International AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



