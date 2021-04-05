Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Transportation Splint Market: Overview



The transportation splint market is predicted to display noteworthy growth in the near future. Rising incidence of sports-related injuries and road accidents is resulting in surge in demand for transportation splints. Clinically, transportation splints are used to make an injured body part stable, and immobilize it to prevent further damage. Mostly, transportation splints are used in the immediate injury phase with more chances of swelling.



The report delves into demand dynamics, growth opportunities, and competitive landscape to provide a holistic overview of the transportation splint market over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. The report studies the transportation splint market across key regions, and covers in-depth assessment and accurate qualitative insights.



Transportation Splint Market: Competitive Landscape



The transportation splint market features a highly fragmented vendor landscape with the presence of a large number of small and large players. Geographical expansion to increase market share, mergers and acquisition, collaborations, and agreements are some key growth strategies that emerging players are vying on to increase their market presence.



Prominent players in the transportation splint market include SAM Medical, DJO Global Inc., Onesky Holdings Ltd., AlboL and Srl, 3M Healthcare, BSN Medical, and Pedihealth Ltd. among others.



Transportation Splint Market: Key Trends



Some key factors fuelling the transportation splint market include efficacy of transportation splint to reduce swelling, pain, and muscle spasm for musculoskeletal injury. Availability of transportation splint in various shapes and sizes that are easy to use is a significant factor for their demand. Transportation splints have a velcro that makes it easy to put on, remove, or adjust at the site of injury.



In addition, transportation splints have advantages of reduced risk of complications, faster and easier application, and reduced risk of acute swelling among others. Such benefits of transportation splints make them ideal for the management of a number of severe musculoskeletal conditions where swelling can happen.



Efforts of product manufacturers to use advanced material have led to development of superior products. As a result of these efforts, transportation splints are now mostly made of fiberglass and plaster that form hard supportive layer in splints advantageous for musculoskeletal injury. Fiber and plaster being lightweight and inexpensive respectively are some other benefits of these materials for transportation splints.



According to published data, about 62% sports-related injuries occur during practice than in actual games. This calls for demand of transportation splints for faster recovery of players to be able to participate in real games.



Besides this, high incidence of age-related orthopedic disorders is another factor that stokes demand for transportation splints. According to estimates of World Population Prospects, the population of people of 60 years and above is projected to double by 2050, and become triple by 2100.



On the downside, availability of alternative treatment options for musculoskeletal injury, bone fracture is a hindrance to the growth of transportation splint market. In addition, high risk of pressure sores is another factor that limits the use of transportation splints.



Transportation Splint Market: Regional Assessment



Key regions into which the transportation splint market is divided are North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding China, Middle East & Africa, and China. Among the, North America is predicted to hold the leading share in the overall market in the near future, followed by Europe. High incidence of musculoskeletal players and high participation in sports are key factors behind growth of transportation splint market in the region.



Asia pacific excluding China, on the other hand, is expected to display leading growth rate in the transportation splint market in the years ahead. This is because of growing investments by public as well as private bodies to improve healthcare facilities in the region.



