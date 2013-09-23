Transporting 1 Introduces "Be Your Own Boss" Opportunity

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Driving clients to medical appointments may not be a job that has ever occurred to most people, but it can be a job that is the key to becoming self-employed. Transporting 1 introduces the "Be Your Own Boss" opportunity with its program that pays people to drive others to medical appointments. By scheduling several trips per day or week, individuals can earn substantial incomes and schedule their time according to their own needs.



Employment figures are still down, and many companies are hiring only part-time. It is important for individuals to have the ability to break out of the cycle of being hired for jobs only to lose them in layoffs, and that means finding employment that is recession-proof and depends on a person's willingness to work, not someone else's decisions to lay off or keep employees.



Many companies are willing to work with those who have a reliable, clean vehicle and a good driving record in order to contract non-emergency medical transportation services. No CDL license is necessary, nor is any type of special vehicle. Transporting 1 offers one of the true opportunities for a person to start his or her own business with almost no working capital and without any marketing or operations experience. With the help of Transporting 1, individuals can find employment with up to 11 companies paying an average of $2.50 per mile for non-emergency medical transport. Opportunities are available in all 50 states and individuals can start earning money immediately.



About Transporting 1

Transporting 1 offers interested individuals the opportunity to work for themselves and to earn substantial incomes as non-emergency medical transporters for people in their area. With Transporting 1, individuals can take advantage of a great opportunity to earn money and to help others.



For More Information:

Chris Duncan

www.transporting1.com