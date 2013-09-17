Transporting 1 Introduces New Opportunity to Make Money Quickly

Ocal, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Transporting 1 is introducing a new opportunity for those searching for a job or even part-time employment that will allow them to earn nearly unlimited amounts of cash quickly and with no special training. Driving clients to medical appointments is a great way to make money without buying expensive equipment, marketing or learning new skills, making this an ideal work-from-home business.



Companies are willing to work with candidates who have a reliable and clean vehicle to contract for transportation services. Drivers do not need a CDL license and do not need to invest in a limousine or taxi cab. Instead, without any working capital and without a knowledge of marketing and operations required for most start-up businesses, candidates can find immediate employment with 11 companies that pay an average of $2.50 per mile. No medical training is necessary, and drivers are not expected to administer any medical treatment.



These non-emergency transportation opportunities are available in all 50 states through eleven "business partners" who will get clients work in all locations. This little-known opportunity can be accessed in days so candidates can start earning immediately.



In order to access this incredible offer, candidates must complete "The Road To Financial Freedom" program. This program can be accessed through the Transporting 1 and offers a 60 day money-back guarantee. For only $197, new drivers can begin their own non-emergency medical transport business with the help of Transporting 1's resources.



For those who want to make money quickly as a non-emergency medical transporter, this opportunity is one of the fastest and easiest ways to earn cash immediately.



About the Transporting 1

Transporting 1 is a company that offers business opportunities and information to candidates who are interested in bettering their lives through hard work and wise investments.



For More Information:

Chris Duncan

http://www.transporting1.com