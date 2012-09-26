Transtate Equipment Company, Inc., Adopts New Governmental CMS Guidelines and Opens a New Office

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently issued new mandates for hospitals and health care providers who participate in the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement programs. The new requirements mandate using OEM specifications for all maintenance of equipment that is critical to patient health and safety. This requirement applies to all radiological imaging equipment and includes using OEM specifications for preventative maintenance procedures and frequency. Transtate Equipment Company, Inc., a national service provider for general x-ray, cardiac cath lab and angiographic equipment maintenance services has fully integrated these new requirements into its company policy. Transtate uses only OEM parts and repair procedures in its maintenance program. Transtate is helping medical providers across the country service their equipment according to the new requirements .



To more efficiently assist western US customers, a new Transtate field service office has recently been opened in Phoenix, AZ. Once fully implemented, this new field office will stock quality tested OEM spare parts. Using the Phoenix air hub, Transtate engineers will be able to provide 24 hr, on-site response times for customers in many western US localities. The goal of the new Arizona office, is to provide cost saving, maintenance services promptly and in accordance with OEM specifications.



Transtate Equipment Company, Inc., a North Carolina company, is a national provider of refurbished cardiac cath lab and angiographic equipment, tested OEM spare parts and repair services for GE and Philips radiological imaging equipment. By providing products and services at lower prices than the OEMs, Transtate delivers quality, cost-saving alternative solutions for increasingly demanding budgets.



