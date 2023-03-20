TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at TransUnion.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain TransUnion directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Chicago, IL based TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive.



In 2017, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") imposed a law enforcement order on TransUnion to stop the Company from engaging in deceptive marketing regarding its credit scores and address other issues involving credit-related products (the "Consent Order"). Terms of the Consent Order required TransUnion and its subsidiaries to pay $13.9 million in restitution and $3 million in civil penalties. The Consent Order also provided that TransUnion had to submit a comprehensive compliance plan designed to ensure that the Company's advertising practices complied with all applicable federal laws and the terms of the Consent Order.



On April 12, 2022, the CFPB announced that it was filing a lawsuit against TransUnion, TransUnion Interactive, Inc., TransUnion, LLC, and former key executive John Danaher for violating the Consent Order. CFPB stated in a press release that "TransUnion is an out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law. …TransUnion's leadership is either unwilling or incapable of operating its businesses lawfully." Moreover, the Chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is concerned that TransUnion violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act for failing to respond to consumer complaints during the pandemic. Thus, TransUnion could face another investigation resulting from its disregard of its obligations to consumers.



