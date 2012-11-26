TranZ4mation Hair Studio & Spa, Experts in Color Correction, Announces New Salon in Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- TranZ4mation Hair Studio & Spa, an established leader in, human hair extensions, color correction, men's and women's haircuts, hair fades, designs and Japanese straightening, today announced it has opened a new location at 121 Lonsdale Ave in North Vancouver. The full address to the new location is:TranZ4mation Hair Studio & Spa, 121 Lonsdale Ave., North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 3E7.



TranZ4mation Hair Studio & Spa, Owners: Sandra Samuels and Nikko Harris said the company officially opened the new location on Sunday, November 6, 2012.



According to Samuels, "the new location is what we intended it to be, we are happy to finally have everything done and welcoming customers."



"We are excited about the vast amount of space to do more services as Tranz4mation," said Samuels and Harris. "At the new salon we now have a female salon and male barbershop under one roof! The two sides are segregated by a wall for privacy of clients."



The new location features four hair stylists, 3 hair extension technicians, two barbers, a massage therapist and a manicure and pedicure professional. Samuels said, "individuals wanting to learn more about the new location should call (604)990-4901 or visit our website at http://www.tranz4mation.ca".



About TranZ4mation Hair Studio & Spa

Founded in 2012, TranZ4mation Hair Studio & Spa has helped many consumers with human hair extensions, men's and women's haircuts, hair fades and designs. The company's mission statement is "to give you a full tranz4mation in one place". To learn more about TranZ4mation Hair Studio & Spa, you should call(604)990-4901 or visit them online at http://www.facebook.com/sandra.samuels or http://www.tranz4mation.ca



CONTACT INFORMATION

TranZ4mation Hair Studio, Barber shop Spa & Beauty Supplies

Attention: Zowie Samuels and Nikko Harris

121 Lonsdale Ave

North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 3E7

Phone: (604)990-4901 / (604)727-3827

Website: http://www.tranz4mation.ca

Email: tranz4mation@mail.com