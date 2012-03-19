Trapper John Animal Control Launches New Website

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- There is nothing quite as disconcerting as realizing that rats have moved into a home or business. The signs are usually pretty clear: small pellet-like droppings, chewed and gnawed on walls and paper, and of course, actually seeing the rodents scurrying around.



Rats can not only cause damage, but they can also carry disease. Experts estimate that the rodents can transmit as many as 35 different types of illnesses. Unfortunately, young children are most likely to be bitten by rats who have taken up residence in a home; usually on the hands, feet and head.



Clearly, when rats make an appearance, home and business owners want and need to do all that they can right away to not only get rid of them, but also make sure they will not come back.



Since 1988, Trapper John Animal Control has been helping clients throughout Florida and Georgia with their pest control needs. The animal control Atlanta company was one of the first companies to specialize in rodents, small animals, and animal proofing of both homes and businesses.



The Palm Beach animal control company recently launched a new website that offers its customers information about the various services it provides. The site also includes a variety of helpful and educational articles about the various types of vermin that they might be encountering, and how to tell that the unsavory little critters have moved in.



“We focus on where the rodents are entering your Home or Business, and seal their holes to prevent future entry,” an article on the animal control Miami website explained, adding that employees then remove the problem rodents and provide customers with a written warranty against re-entry.



“We pride ourselves on quality service so you can ensure you will only get the best from calling Trapper John. Our customers know that we will solve any nuisance wildlife problems, and provide them top quality workmanship and customer service. We treat your home and business as if it were our own when it comes to pest removal.”



The animal control Broward company can also handle other types of wildlife infestations, including snakes, bees, squirrels, bats, raccoons and more. The rodent removal Atlanta business can also help with animal waste clean up and insulation replacement.



About Trapper John Animal Control

Trapper John Animal Control has been helping eliminate rats and mice from residential and commercial locations since 1988. The company’s employees provides its customers with quality service and the best results. As one of the leading non-franchise service providers in the industry, the staff at Trapper John Animal Control helps each and every one of its customers with quality workmanship and service, along with competitive prices. For more information, please visit http://www.trapperjohnanimalcontrol.com/