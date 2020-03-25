Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global trauma implants market size is expected to reach USD 10.14 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries among children and teenagers will contribute significantly to the trauma implants market share in the forthcoming years. According to the study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), around 30 million children and teenagers participate in organized sports in the U.S. and more than 3.5 million teens and children suffer from sports injuries every year. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population around the world will aid the expansion of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between the years 2015 and 2050.



The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

- DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

- Smith & Nephew

- Zimmer Biomet

- Stryker

- Wright Medical Group N.V.

- Aesculap, Inc.– a B. Braun company

- Acumed LLC

- Orthofix Medical Inc.

- Conformis

- Other Prominent Players



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/trauma-implants-market-101901



Launch of Innovative Locking Compression Plate Systems to Spur Sales Opportunities



Medtronic, a medical device company, headquartered in the Republic of Ireland, announced the global launch of VariLoc in China and other countries. The VariLoc Locking Compression Plate System uses variable angle locking tech that enables surgeons adopt screw angulations to patient anatomy, capture fracture fragments, fine-tune screw trajectory after plate placement, and position screws precisely to avoid unnecessary penetration of the nearby joints. The launch of the Variloc Locking Compression Plate System is predicted to boost the trauma implants market trends in the future. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the latest technological innovations along with the need for minimally invasive implant devices key factors accelerating the trauma implants market growth. Additionally, the increasing cases of osteoporosis will also contribute considerably to the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), approximately 30.5 million people aged above 50 years had osteoporosis in the year 2015.



Key Features of Trauma Implants Market Report:

- Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

- Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

- Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

- Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

- Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

- Key Success Factors



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/trauma-implants-market-101901



Detailed Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Technological Advancements in Trauma Implants

4.2. Number of Bone Surgeries with Trauma Implants by Region

4.3. The Regulatory Scenario for key Countries/Regions

4.4. Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.

5. Global Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1. Metal plates & Screws

5.2.2. Pins/Wires

5.2.3. Nails & Rods

5.2.4. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

5.3.1. Hospitals

5.3.2. Orthopedic Clinics

5.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.4. Latin America

5.4.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Product

6.2.1. Metal plates & Screws

6.2.2. Pins/Wires

6.2.3. Nails & Rods

6.2.4. Others

6.3. Market Analysis – By End-user

6.3.1. Hospitals

6.3.2. Orthopedic Clinics

6.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Market Analysis – By Country

6.4.1. U.S.

6.4.2. Canada

7. Europe Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Product

7.2.1. Metal plates & Screws

7.2.2. Pins/Wires

7.2.3. Nails & Rods

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Market Analysis – By End-user

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Orthopedic Clinics

7.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

7.4.1. U.K.

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.3. France

7.4.4. Spain

7.4.5. Italy

7.4.6. Scandinavia

7.4.7. Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis – By Product

8.2.1. Metal plates & Screws

8.2.2. Pins/Wires

8.2.3. Nails & Rods

8.2.4. Others

8.3. Market Analysis – By End-user

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Orthopedic Clinics

8.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

8.4.1. Japan

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Australia

8.4.5. Southeast Asia

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

9. Latin America Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis – By Product

9.2.1. Metal plates & Screws

9.2.2. Pins/Wires

9.2.3. Nails & Rods

9.2.4. Others

9.3. Market Analysis – By End-user

9.3.1. Hospitals

9.3.2. Orthopedic Clinics

9.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3.4. Others

9.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

9.4.1. Brazil

9.4.2. Mexico

9.4.3. Rest of Latin America

10. Middle East & Africa Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Analysis – By Product

10.2.1. Metal plates & Screws

10.2.2. Pins/Wires

10.2.3. Nails & Rods

10.2.4. Others

10.3. Market Analysis – By End-user

10.3.1. Hospitals

10.3.2. Orthopedic Clinics

10.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.3.4. Others

10.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

10.4.1. GCC Countries

10.4.2. South Africa

10.4.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

Continued...



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



- Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

- Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market's expansion.

- Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

- Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

- Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.



Our proven methodologies and systematic analysis help in making confident business and strategic decisions.

A market study that conducts at Fortune Business Insights can save significant cost and time, and can help prevent making costly mistakes.



Order Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101901



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245